Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal that they’re married

By AJ Willingham, CNN

A new power couple has taken the stage.

A former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico shocked and delighted fans by announcing their surprise marriage on Instagram.

Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, where they represented Argentina and Puerto Rico, respectively. After making it to the pageant top 10, the two beauty queens appeared to remain close friends on social media. What fans didn’t know is they were secretly dating the whole time.

The pair posted matching Instagram Reels showing moments from their relationship, including romantic walks on the beach, candid cuddles, champagne toasts and a proposal with gold and silver balloons spelling out, “Marry me?”

The main image of the post shows the pair outside of the city courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they married on October 28.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day,” the caption reads in Spanish.

Fans, celebrities and fellow pageant figures congratulated Varela and Valentín on their picture-perfect love.

“Congratulations,” wrote Ghanaian singer and beauty queen Abena Akuaba, who won Miss Grand International 2020. “MGI brought together a beautiful union.”

“Thanks for all the love!” Varela wrote in reply to the well-wishes. “We are very happy and blessed.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.