Man charged with firing 17 shots at home during driveby in October

By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Nashville Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Tuesday night and charged him in a driveby shooting that nearly killed a small child in October.

According to the arrest affidavit, Charles Coons was in a vehicle that circled in front of a home on Gwynnwood Drive on October 21 and hung out one of the windows as he opened fire on the residence.

A woman who was standing in front of that house at the time of the shooting told police she could see Coons hanging out of the car window as he fired multiple times, striking one person in the leg. Gunshots also hit the house, and two parked cars, one of which contained the woman’s 1-year-old daughter. The woman said she dove into the vehicle and saw a bullet pass right over the little girl’s lap.

Detectives recovered 17 bullet casings at the scene and observed bullet holes at the residence.

Coons was identified through a photo lineup and arrested on two counts of attempted criminal homicide charges, as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. He remains in custody on $365,000 bond.

