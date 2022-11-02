Former teen ballerina talks recovery after aneurism puts dream on hold

By KTVK/KPHO Staff

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Thalia Fuentes was just 15 when she suffered a brain aneurysm and stroke. As an up-and-coming ballet dancer who was attending Houston Ballet Academy, she had her eyes set on going pro in Europe.

While her dreams were put on hold, her story of perseverance is nothing short of inspiring. Thalia moved back home to Phoenix, underwent five brain surgeries, and endured intense physical therapy.

She also missed a full year of school, but Primavera Online School helped put her back on track. Now at 17, she is set to graduate at 18 like most of her peers.

Thalia even told us about her future plans after high school.

“I’m waiting for my graduation to come up soon,” she told Arizona’s Family Gina Maravilla. “Once I graduate, I want to be a model.”

