Delta flight from Atlanta to LA forced to land after engine goes out

By Jennifer Lifsey

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A Delta flight traveling from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing Monday after an engine went out.

A passenger posted a video on social media showing smoke filling the cabin.

The plane was able to land safely in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

No injuries were reported.

