“We’ve never been this low”: Bloomington Fire Department faces severe staffing shortage

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota (WCCO) — A critical, lifesaving career is struggling to keep up with its demand. Fire departments are in desperate need of staff, and it’s the same story here in Minnesota.

“Basically, we’re trying to run an operation with a third of our workforce not present,” Bloomington Fire Department Chief Ulie Seal said.

Typically, between paid on call, full-time and volunteer firefighters, the department needs 150 to 155 workers to be considered full staffed. But right now, Bloomington has 99.

“We’ve never been this low. We’ve never been below 100,” Seal said. “We used to think things were significantly impacted when we were around 120 or 125.”

Some fire stations have opted to hire more full-time staff to supplement the lack of part-time employees, like Eagan, Brooklyn Park and Savage. Now, Bloomington is switching its hiring strategy. The department is looking to hire 18 full-time firefighters.

“Across the country the numbers are down. More and more departments are struggling to get adequate staffing and you can see that just from around the metro area here,” Seal said. “More and more fire departments are hiring career firefighters to fill that void.”

Until they get hired and trained, the chief is concerned his department is getting stretched too thin.

“Our chief officers are filling in on crews, for structure fires. We struggle to get trucks out with enough people on them, or in some cases struggle to get some trucks out at all,” Seal said.

“Some of us are pitching in working extra hours on top of our full-time job,” firefighter Leon Chambers said.

Seal says COVID played a role in staff decline. He says it’s changed the way a lot of people view work. People appreciate a work-life balance and with firefighting you don’t necessarily get that.

“We will give you the opportunity to be able to help someone every day,” Seal said.

The Bloomington Fire Department received money from the SAFER grant to hire more employees.

