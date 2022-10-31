Skip to Content
Sacramento police investigating fatal shooting after finding man in a crashed car

By KOVR Staff

    SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Police are still looking for the suspect who killed a driver in south Sacramento over the weekend.

Police say that on Oct. 30, at roughly noon, officers arrived at Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Lane in South Sacramento in response to reports of a driver crashing into a fence.

When they arrived, officers discovered that the driver was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers began rendering aid to the victim until the fire department arrived, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.

