Police: Argument over hunting leads to deadly shooting in Venango County

By MIKE DARNAY

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man is dead and another is behind bars following a deadly shooting in Venango County.

Pennsylvania State Police say that the shooting occurred along Big Bend Road in Emlenton on Saturday night.

Police say they received a call from David Heathcote, who told Troopers he shot another man, identified as Robert Wingard. Wingard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heathcote then told police that the two had gotten into an argument over hunting and Wingard threatened to shoot Heathcote’s daughter.

It was then, according to police, that Heathcote shot Wingard.

Police say Heathcote is charged with criminal homicide. Bail was denied and he’s now being held in the Venango County Jail.

It’s unclear when Heathcote is scheduled to appear before a judge.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.