Giants cut Webb, Bachman – Jones, Saquon among 10 captains

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants said good-byes to a lot of players as the team reached its 53-man roster list. More changes are in store over the next few days. There weren’t any major surprises in the 20-moves that featured third-string quarterback Davis Webb and receiver Alex Bachman being cut. Both had good camps. Webb was 60 of 81 for 457 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Bachman had 19 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Webb had his contract terminated along with four other fellow veterans. Bachman and 14 other players were waived.

