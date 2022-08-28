Skip to Content
MTV VMAs 2022: See the full list of winners

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The MTV Video Music Awards are being presented on Sunday.

See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran — “Shivers” — Atlantic Records

Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo — “brutal” — Geffen Records

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny — Rimas Entertainment

Drake — OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran — Atlantic Records

Harry Styles — Columbia Records

Jack Harlow — Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X — Columbia Records

Lizzo — Atlantic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele — “Easy On Me” — Columbia Records

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” — EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber — “STAY” — Columbia Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem — Columbia Records

Dove Cameron — Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

GAYLE — Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto — Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin — Arista Records

SEVENTEEN — PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff — “One Night” — Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf — “Sexy Villain” — Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett — “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” — Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN — “Rock With You” — PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records *WINNER

January 2021: Mae Muller — “Better Days” — Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE — “abcdefu” — Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa — “R U That” — Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo — “Tamagotchi” — Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg — “Chaise Longue” — Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long — “Baby Boo” — Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii — “Persuasive” — Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” — EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records *WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd — “One Right Now” — Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd — “LA FAMA” — Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber — “STAY” — Columbia Records

BEST POP

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran — “Shivers” — Atlantic Records

Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records

Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo — “traitor” — Geffen Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg — “From The D 2 The LBC” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems — “WAIT FOR U” — Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar — “N95” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto — “Big Energy” — Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby — “Do We Have A Problem?” — Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T — “Diet Coke” — G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters — “Love Dies Young” — RCA Records

Jack White — “Taking Me Back” — Third Man Records

Muse — “Won’t Stand Down” — Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Black Summer” — Warner Records

Shinedown — “Planet Zero” — Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace — “So Called Life” — RCA Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID — “Enemy” — KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW — “emo girl” — Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin — “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” — Arista Records *WINNER

Panic! At The Disco — “Viva Las Vengeance” — Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots — “Saturday” — Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker — “G R O W” — MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

BEST LATIN

Anitta — “Envolver” — Warner Records

Bad Bunny — “Tití Me Preguntó” — Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G — “MAMIII” — Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee — “REMIX” — Republic Records

Farruko — “Pepas” — Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex — “In Da Getto” — Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys — “City of Gods (Part II)” — AKW

Chlöe — “Have Mercy” — Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. — “For Anyone” — RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B — “No Love (Extended Version)” — LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd — “Out Of Time” — XO / Republic Records

BEST K-POP

BTS — “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” — BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY — “LOCO” — JYP Entertainment

LISA — “LALISA” — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SEVENTEEN — “HOT” — PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids — “MANIAC” — JYP Entertainment

TWICE — “The Feels” — JYP Entertainment

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto — “P*ssy” — Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama — “This Hell” — Dirty Hit

Stromae — “Fils de joie” — Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *WINNER

BTS | Minecraft — BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox — Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber — An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave — Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite — Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox — Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles — Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters — Studio 666 — RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves — star-crossed — Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna — Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo — driving home 2 u — Geffen Records

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records *WINNER

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — “family ties” — Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran — “Bam Bam” — Epic Records

Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar — “N95” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records

BEST DIRECTION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — “family ties” — Columbia Records

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran — “Shivers” — Atlantic Records

Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records

BEST ART DIRECTION

Adele — “Oh My God” — Columbia Records

Doja Cat — “Get Into It (Yuh)” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves — “simple times” — Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS — “My Universe” — Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5” — pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber — “STAY” — Columbia Records

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS — “Permission to Dance” — BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd — “Tears In The Club” — Atlantic Records

Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool / RCA Records

BEST EDITING

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — “family ties” — Columbia Records

Doja Cat — “Get Into It (Yuh)” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo — “brutal” — Geffen Records

ROSALÍA — “SAOKO” — Columbia Records

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records

The Weeknd — “Take My Breath” — XO / Republic Records

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BLACKPINK

BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone — “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth — “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat — “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems — “Wait For U”

Harry Styles — “Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow — “First Class”

Kane Brown — “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey — “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid — “Numb”

Nicki Minaj — “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, dazy — “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat — “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Rosalía — “Bizcochito”

Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele — “30′

Bad Bunny — “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”

Drake — “Certified Lover Boy”

Harry Styles — “Harry’s House” *WINNER

