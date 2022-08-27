Union ride Gazdag’s hat trick to 6-0 romp over Rapids

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag netted a hat trick and the Philadelphia Union romped to a 6-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids, setting an MLS record of dominance in the process. Philadelphia (15-4-9), the front runners in the Eastern Conference, posted a record fourth six-goal victory in team history — and they’ve all come in the Union’s last 10 matches. Sporting Kansas City has three in its history. Gazdag, who has 16 goals this season, scored in the 9th minute and added a penalty-kick goal in the 20th for a 2-0 lead. His third goal came in the 83rd minute. Julián Carranza scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute for a 3-0 lead at halftime. Cory Burke and Matt Real had late goals to cap the scoring.

