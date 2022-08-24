Firefighters offer unique way to tour downtown Asheville

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Two local firefighters are using an old engine and tanker to show people the city they love.

Hot Zone Party Fire Engine offers tours of downtown Asheville, brewery tours and even kids’ birthday parties.

The owners and drivers of Hot Zone have all worked as firefighters.

“We encounter people at their worst emergency situations on a day-to-day basis with the interaction with the community and the public,” Hot Zone’s Terry Whitaker said. “This a great way for us to interact with the community on their best level.”

The company plans to operate tours year-round.

