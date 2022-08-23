Man charged in attempted rape of woman who was walking dog in Brooklyn

By WABC Staff

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) — Police have arrested a man in connection with an attempted rape in Brooklyn.

Authorities say 26-year-old Patrick Serrano was taken into custody and is charged with attempted rape, assault, strangulation and sex abuse for allegedly attempting to rape a woman who was walking her dog.

The incident happened July 30 just before 8:30 a.m. near Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place in Bushwick.

Police say a stranger approached the 30-year-old woman from behind, put her in a chokehold, and forced her to the ground.

They say the attacker continued to strangle the victim, then sexually assaulted her before running off.

The woman suffered injuries to her neck and face and was later treated at the hospital.

Neighbors who live close to where the incident happened said they were shocked to learn about it, saying the neighborhood is normally very quiet.

“I feel extremely safe here, ” said Ashley Wu who recently moved to the area. “So hearing about an incident like that happening so close to my block is very jarring, especially as someone who does identify as fem and walks around the neighborhood at very early hours.”

