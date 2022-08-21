Royals host naturalization ceremony for 500 new citizens

By Taylor Johnson and Gabe Swartz

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Kansas City Royals hosted a naturalization ceremony Friday for 500 new citizens.

The pandemic had slowed down many of these ceremonies.

New Americans from over 90 countries were welcomed at Kauffman Stadium Friday, including Adama Anne, a native of Senegal, who has been in the United States since 2015 and unable to see his parents during that time.

“I’m about to cry,” Anne told KCTV5 following the ceremony. “It gives me the opportunity to go back to my country and come back here and keep working and taking care of my family.”

Senior vice president and chief legal officer for the Kansas City Royals, Adam Sachs, said the organization was thrilled to be involved.

“Our team is all about community,” Sachs said. “We want to be as welcoming as we can. These new citizens, this is cause for celebration.”

