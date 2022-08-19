East side home shot up in drive-by: “I’m just glad my grandchildren weren’t here”

By Shain Bergan

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A Kansas City couple is shaken up but O.K. after their east side home was shot up early Friday morning in a drive-by shooting.

Police responded around 5:30 to the house on East 26th Street, near Stark Avenue, in reference to a shots-fired call. An older woman living at the home told police she had just gotten back from the restroom and laid down, when the shots began. At least a dozen or so shots were fired into the side of the house, many of which made it to the interior “and ripped my house apart,” the woman said.

Several bullets lodged into the inside walls, and one bullet hole can be seen in the couple’s headboard.

“I’m just glad my grandchildren weren’t here,” the woman told KCTV5 News.

The woman and her husband were the only ones home at the time. Their grandchildren are often at the home, but were not there at the time.

No one was hurt in the shooting, and no suspect description has been released.

The woman told KCTV5 there was a crash and shooting out in the street near their house last week. It’s unknown if that incident is related to Friday morning’s shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.