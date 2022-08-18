MATCHDAY: Sevilla tries to bounce back; Lyon hosts Troyes

Sevilla will try to rebound from an opening loss to Osasuna in the Spanish league when it hosts Valladolid. Julen Lopetegui’s team is reeling from a serious injury to Jesús “Tecatito” Corona. Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar is set to miss the team’s home game against newly promoted Troyes amid ongoing speculation about a move to the Premier League. Borussia Mönchengladbach hopes to extend its six-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga when its hosts Hertha Berlin for the opening game of the third round.

By The Associated Press

