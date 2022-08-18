Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:26 PM

MATCHDAY: Sevilla tries to bounce back; Lyon hosts Troyes

KYMA

By The Associated Press

Sevilla will try to rebound from an opening loss to Osasuna in the Spanish league when it hosts Valladolid. Julen Lopetegui’s team is reeling from a serious injury to Jesús “Tecatito” Corona. Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar is set to miss the team’s home game against newly promoted Troyes amid ongoing speculation about a move to the Premier League. Borussia Mönchengladbach hopes to extend its six-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga when its hosts Hertha Berlin for the opening game of the third round.

Article Topic Follows: News

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content