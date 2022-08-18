Brown Deer woman saves 2-year-old boy from drowning

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

BROWN DEER, Wisconsin (WDJT) — “I don’t think I got to 30 compressions. I didn’t get to the point to ask someone to give a breath or just give a breath myself. I just immediately knew the compression was going in the right spot,” said Kelly Strains, the woman who saved the two-year-old boy from drowning.

“We definitely appreciate you getting over there. I don’t know too many neighbors that would do that,” said the neighbor.

That’s Kelly Strains- one of the neighbors in a Brown Deer community that helped save a two-year-old boy’s life.

She performed CPR on Isaac Velazquezafter he nearly drowned last month.

When officers arrived, Strains said they walked her through the rest of it until they took him to the hospital.

Isaac is now back home and has recovered.

We’re told the quick thinking by family, neighbors and first responders helped save Isaac’s life.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.