Vandy defender Miles Capers to miss season with injured knee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt sophomore defensive end-linebacker Miles Capers will miss the season with an injured knee requiring surgery. Coach Clark Lea announced Capers’ season-ending injury Wednesday. From Sumter, South Carolina, Caper hurt a knee in practice this week. The 6-foot-5 Capers played in the final four games last season and had three tackles. Capers was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and the 17th overall prospect in South Carolina in ESPN.com’s ratings. Vanderbilt opens the season Aug. 27 in Hawaii.

