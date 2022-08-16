Logan public library board hears opinions on LGBTQIA+ books on the shelves

By Abbie Petersen

LOGAN, Iowa (KETV) — Tough talk in Logan, Iowa over LGBTQ inclusive books at the public library.

They’re all staying on the shelves for now but the library board still heard plenty of push back Monday night.

There was a ton of back and forth. It all stems from two complaints filed after a book about Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California, was displayed.

“It has been in our collection since 2018, with no noted objection until it was displayed for pride month,” said Library director Kate Simmons.

But some people in Logan want to see the book and others pulled from the shelves or at least not put on display.

“I think we have to make a distinction between having resources available and promoting them. And when you put something up in a prominent position in the library you are promoting it,” said one community member.

Others say it’s not up to the library to promote these kinds of books.

“It’s a slippery slope. And I believe that you could read whatever you want to read, that’s fine, but it is the parents role,” said another community member.

On the other side of things, the author of the book “And That’s Their Family”, which is also in the library.

She says she wanted to teach tolerance and says these books are important.

“We never saw ourselves in children’s books. We didn’t grow up knowing our families weren’t some taboo topic. So I wrote this book to change that,” said Kailee Coleman.

A man who grew up in Logan and helped out at the library when he was young agrees with her.

“I wish there would have been literature for me to read about this issue,” one community member said.

Logan’s library board will meet again Sept. 12, when they’ll discuss two proposals from a community member.

Those have to do with things like not having children’s displays focused on sexuality.

