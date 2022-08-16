How to follow Tuesday’s primary elections

By Rachel Janfaza, Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo, Clara Grudberg and Nicholas Anastacio, CNN

It’s primary election day in Wyoming and Alaska.

In both states Tuesday, there are key primary races that will test the fate of two of former President Donald Trump’s biggest critics.

Here’s everything you need to know:

In Wyoming, Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House select committee investigating January 6, faces several Republican challengers, including attorney Harriet Hageman, whom Trump has endorsed. Cheney has been one of Trump’s harshest critics and was ousted from her House Republican leadership post last year after publicly rejecting for months Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 presidential election.

A University of Wyoming poll released last week found that Cheney is trailing Hageman by 29 points. Yet one question looming over the Republican primary is how many Democrats and independents will switch parties and vote for Cheney, which even her supporters acknowledge is her only chance to stay competitive.

The Cowboy State is also holding a gubernatorial primary election.

Meanwhile, Alaska will also host a special election to fill the state’s at large House seat, which has been vacant since Rep. Don Young’s death in March. Three candidates, including former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, will be on the ballot, with the winner decided by ranked choice voting.

Also running is Republican Nick Begich III — who won the Alaska Republican Party’s endorsement in April and is the product of a powerful Alaska political family as the grandson of the Democratic congressman of the same name, who disappeared on a flight in 1972, and the nephew of former Democratic Sen. Mark Begich — and former Democratic state Rep. Mary Peltola.

Independent candidate Al Gross was previously running but withdrew from the race.

There is also a regular top-four primary election for the same seat and a gubernatorial primary.

Additionally, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski will be the only senator who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial facing voters this year. Trump has endorsed Kelly Tshibaka, the former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration, in the primary. However, due to Alaska’s top four primary system — where all candidates run the same ballot and the top four candidates advance to the general election — it’s likely that both Tshibaka and Murkowski will be on the ballot in November.

How to follow CNN’s election coverage

You can follow along with results on CNN.com and with our live updates. CNN’s decision desk will be monitoring results and will make projections accordingly.

What time do polls close?

In Wyoming, polls close at 9 p.m. ET. Mail ballots are due by the close of polls on August 16.

In Alaska, polls close at 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. ET. Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before August 16 and must be received no later than August 26.

Election resources

CNN has numerous election-related resources available to readers:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.