Bureau of Reclamation declares further water shortage on Colorado River

(KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Reclamation announced that Arizona will need to take a cut in water deliveries after the Colorado River sees a further shortage.

"While we agree that it is necessary to take drastic measures to protect the river, Arizona cannot continue to bear an outsized share of these measures without help from other partners," said the Arizona Farm Bureau in a statement.

While the Colorado River is facing a Tier 2a shortage, Arizona farmers have already been facing reduced water deliveries as is and will be impacted even further.

"The history of the Colorado River is filled with examples of collaboration and compromise among those who depend on its water. Arizona cannot save the river alone. It is incumbent now upon all users of that river to continue that history to join Arizona in being aggressive, innovative, and sacrificial to protect the river and the people, industries, and communities who rely on it," ended the statement.