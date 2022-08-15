Skip to Content
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border

By WLWT Staff

    COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WLWT) — A school bus driver was taken to the hospital after a school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home near College Corner Union Elementary in College Corner.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the 230 block of Ramsey Street when the bus crashed into a home near the school.

Officials on scene say 32 students were on the bus when it crashed, but none of them were seriously injured. The driver of the bus was unconscious at the scene and was taken to Reed Hospital in Richmond, officials say.

Indiana State Police will be leading the crash investigation.

