Remains recovered following massive house fire in Stonington

By Terry Stackhouse

STONINGTON, Maine (WMTW) — The remains of a man believed to be the owner of a home, which caught fire in Stonington, were recovered following a massive fire Sunday.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, it is believed the remains are of David Crutcher, 71, who lived alone in the home on Fifield Road.

The state Fire Marshal’s office is now investigating.

Officials say emergency responders received a call shortly before 9 a.m. reporting explosions at the home around 9:30 a.m.

“Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s office began processing the scene this afternoon and have located the remains of one person. The remains have been transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta,” Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement.

The cause of the fire and explosion remain under investigation.

Investigators are expected to return to the scene Monday.

