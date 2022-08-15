More than 20 food trucks rolling into Schnitzelburg for Food Truck Invasion

By Alex Durham

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Some of Louisville’s favorite food trucks are being featured at the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion.

The event is Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon to 5 p.m.

More than 20 food trucks will be parked along Hickory Street between Goss Avenue and Lydia Street.

There will also be live music, bounce houses and more.

The event is hosted by Louisville Food Truck Association.

LFTA hopes this is one of many future neighborhood food truck invasions.

