3 firefighters hurt when firetruck crashes in Brevard County

By WESH Staff

MIMS, Florida (WESH) — Multiple firefighters have been injured in a crash in Brevard County.

Officials say it happened Monday morning in the area of US-1 and Burkholm Road in Mims. The firetruck was returning from a call when it was hit by a pickup truck.

FHP investigators say the pickup was heading south on US-1 and that the firetruck was turning onto the same road, when the pickup crashed into it.

Three firefighters were hurt, along with the driver of the Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Some of the firefighters were airlifted to the hospital, where two remain in critical condition. One of the firefighters is in serious condition. All four are from Mims.

The pickup truck driver also remains hospitalized.

“It was like the loudest boom you’ve ever heard,” witness Angie Chamlee said.

Locals say that stretch of US-1 is particularly dangerous.

“You gotta look out all over the place. You always have people turning, they’re not even stopping at all – just like that guy there just did,” Ed Sullivan said.

In the fire station, the two-truck garage only has one engine parked in there. And the colleagues of those injured in the crash wait for an update.

