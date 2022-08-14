Weather disaster at Saddles of Joy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the businesses affected by Saturday's monsoon, Saddles of Joy Inc., in need of help.

Saddles of Joy Inc is a non-profit organization specializing in giving people, children and/or adults, with special needs, physical, emotional or behavioral, the chance to ride horses as a form of therapy.

So far, there are people helping clean up the damage caused by the storm. In addition, the organization has created a GoFundMe page, so they can acquire the funds to rebuild and replace items lost or damaged by Saturday's storm. Fortunately, all the animals are safe.

To donate to Saddles of Joy's GoFundMe page, click here.