Lappalainen’s goal sends Montreal past Dynamo 3-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Lassi Lappalainen scored the only goal of the second half and CF Montreal held off the Houston Dynamo 3-2. Lappalainen found the net in the 69th minute — with an assist from Joaquín Torres — for his second goal this season for Montreal (13-8-4). Sebastián Ferreira gave Houston (7-14-4) a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute with his eighth goal of the season, but Romell Quioto scored on a penalty kick for Montreal three minutes later to tie the match. Alistair Johnston scored in the 28th minute to give Montreal a 2-1 lead, but Daniel Steres answered for the Dynamo in the 36th to send the game to halftime tied at 2-2.

