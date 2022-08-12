Multiple injuries reported after vehicle crashes into building in Virginia

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

A vehicle crashed into an Arlington, Virginia pub on Friday, causing multiple injuries and a structure fire, police said.

“Four patients are being transported to area hospitals with critical injuries,” Arlington County Police Department said in a tweet. “Medics continue to treat additional patients on the scene.”

The crash took place at Ireland’s Four Courts Pub and Restaurant in the 2000 block of Wilson Blvd, according to police.

The structure fire has been extinguished, according to a tweet from the Arlington County Fire Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

