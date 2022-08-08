Adam Kinzinger allies launch candidate and election worker training program

By Alex Rogers, CNN

A group affiliated with retiring Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger launched a “nonpartisan training program” on Monday for people interested in running for public office or volunteering as election workers.

Keep Country First Policy Action, the nonprofit group, created the “Country First Academy” to focus on those especially interested in serving on the local level, as allies of former President Donald Trump continue to spread lies about the 2020 election and question the integrity of the upcoming elections.

Kinzinger serves on the House select committee investigating the pro-Trump mob’s Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

“It is time for a new generation of Pro-Freedom, Pro-Democracy leaders to step up and fight the toxic partisanship that has hobbled our institutions and turned neighbors against each other,” said executive director Zach Hunter. “Country First Academy will identify and train prospective candidates and volunteers who want to put country over party and begin to actually solve problems rather just trying to score political points.”

