Teen kickboxer, 3 others arrested for assault after ‘mob attack’ video goes viral

By Matthew Nuttle

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Waianae kickboxer Joven Lopez and three other teens were arrested for second-degree assault on Thursday after a video surfaced showing the group attacking another student outside of Waianae High School.

The attack was recorded on a cell phone camera on Aug. 2. On the video, Lopez, 17, and three other teens can be seen punching and kicking another student who is on the ground, using his arms to protect his head.

Family for the victim, identified as Deizel-James Vicente, said he suffered bruises and a brain hemorrhage from the attack that required him to go to the hospital. He has since been discharged.

Lopez and the three other boys, who are all 17 years old, were arrested Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Honolulu Police Department confirmed. All four teens were later released pending investigation.

Lopez, a rising star in kickboxing, had just qualified for the WAKO Junior World Championships but was suspended from the team after the video went viral online. The event is scheduled to take place between Sept. 30 and Oct. 9 in Italy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.