FIRST ON CNN: Former Deputy White House counsel subpoenaed in January 6 probe

The former deputy counsel to President Donald Trump has been subpoenaed in the federal criminal probe of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Patrick Philbin was subpoenaed for testimony and documents, according to one of the sources. Philbin worked in the White House counsel’s office under Pat Cipollone, who also was also subpoenaed for documents and testimony, according to sources.

Philbin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

