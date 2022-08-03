1 in custody after infant found dead at motel off Katy Freeway in west Houston

By Shelley Childers, Charly Edsitty

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — An investigation is underway after police made a tragic discovery at a motel in west Houston on Tuesday.

Houston police were called to the Motel 6 located at 15101 Katy Freeway near Highway 6 around 3 p.m. and discovered a infant who had died.

Officers took at least one person into custody.

Police said their homicide investigators are conducting interviews regarding the infant’s death.

It was unclear exactly how the baby died.

Investigators did not provide much information about the baby, including the exact age, gender, or relationship to the person in custody.

