The number of available jobs shrank in June

The number of available jobs in the US shrank considerably in June, according to new data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Job openings dropped to 10.7 million in June, down from a revised 11.3 million in May, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. That’s the lowest level since September 2021.

The retail and wholesale trade sectors saw the biggest pullback in openings.

There were 5.91 million people unemployed in the US during June, so there were 1.8 available jobs for every person looking for a job.

Total hires and separations were little changed from the May: About 6.4 million people were hired, down slightly from 6.5 million in May; and the number of workers who quit their job was 4.24 million, largely unchanged from the previous month.

Layoffs totaled 1.3 million, down from 1.4 million in May.

