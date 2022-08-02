Badgers’ Mertz confident he can improve his consistency

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz’s production thus far hasn’t lived up to the standards set by his lofty recruiting ranking and sparkling debut as a starter. He’s ready to stabilize what has been an erratic career by helping the Badgers earn the Big Ten championship game appearance that has eluded them each of his first two seasons as a starter. Wisconsin opens preseason practice Wednesday as it prepares for its Sept. 3 season opener with Illinois State.

