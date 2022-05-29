Pelosi’s husband arrested for DUI

By Lauren Fox and Diane Ruggiero, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network’s public booking report.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. PT Saturday and charged with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, the public booking report says. Both charges are misdemeanors.

TMZ was the first to report the arrest.

Bail was set at $5,000 according to the booking report and records indicate he was released Sunday morning.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” a statement from Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s spokesperon, said.

CNN has reached out to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

