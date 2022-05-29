Jacy Nittolo remembers ‘deep love’ with fiancé Ray Liotta

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Ray Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, penned an emotional tribute to the late actor days after his death in the Dominican Republic.

“My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” wrote Nittolo in an Instagram post published Saturday. “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever.”

“We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way,” she said. “He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”

“He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”

Nittolo also posted several photos of herself with the “Goodfellas” star.

Liotta announced the couple’s engagement on Instagram in December 2020, writing that he “asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!”

Liotta died aged 67 in his sleep on Thursday while working on a film called “Dangerous Waters,” according to his publicist.

In addition to Nittolo, he is survived by his daughter, Karsen, from his seven-year marriage to actress Michelle Grace.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.