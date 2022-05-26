Mare rescued from canal in Southwest Ranches

By Alex Browning

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Florida (WSVN) — It was a scary sight for Ricardo Alonzo when he arrived at his Southwest Ranches property and saw his mare, Daisy, stuck in a nearby pond.

“We noticed the mare in the water was drowning,” said Alonzo.

“The pond that’s here, probably 10-15 feet deep. It had a very steep shoreline, and the horse was unable to get out,” said Davie Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Aneel Mehra.

First responders with Southwest Ranches and Davie Fire Rescue arrived to the scene to help Alonzo get Daisy out of the pond, Wednesday morning.

It would take several hours and attempts to get Daisy out as she tried to get her footing along a steep ledge.

“We tried to throw ropes to get her, and we managed to get her to a corner,” said Alonzo, “took a couple hours to get her out.”

“The horse was able to gather itself and had enough energy to basically self extricate from the pond and only had minor injuries,” said Mehra.

The horse was safely rescued from the water, just after 11 a.m.

“Thank God,” said Alonzo.

Daisy was checked out by a veterinarian and was eventually reunited with her young offspring.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.