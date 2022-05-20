Season over for Nats’ Kieboom; Strasburg, Ross make progress

By STEVE MEGARGEE



MILWAUKEE (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Carter Kieboom will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery to address the elbow issue that landed him on the injured list in March. Manager Dave Martinez says Kieboom will have the surgery on May 27. Kieboom has been dealing with a strained flexor mass and sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. Martinez said he’s hoping Kieboom returns in time for spring training. Martinez added that pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross each threw 43 pitches and three innings in a simulated game and came out of it feeling good.