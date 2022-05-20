

Adam Schiff sees UFOs, a Lyft driver tells racists to take a hike, and championship paper airplanes take flight. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

The truth is out there

Deputy Director of Navy Intelligence Scott Bray shows declassified video of an unidentified object during a House subcommittee hearing on “unidentified aerial phenomena,” popularly known as UFOs.

Lyft driver won’t stand for racism

Dashcam video shows a Lyft driver refusing to drive passengers who used racist rhetoric while getting in the car.

See you on the dark side of the moon

Lunar eclipses might seem commonplace, but there are different versions that offer varied perspectives. Here’s what you need to know next time you catch the moon in shadow.

‘Kai, this is everybody. Everybody, this is Kai.’

An 18-year-old named Kai Neukermans performed on drums with Pearl Jam after the band’s drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid-19.

Red Bull gives you (paper) wings

On May 14, the Red Bull Paper Wings World Final took off from Hangar-7 at the Salzburg Airport in Austria. The event is the official paper airplane world championship and first took place in 2006. This year’s edition saw 61,000 hopefuls take part in over 500 “Qualiflyers” around the world.

