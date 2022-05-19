Everton comeback against Palace secures Premier League spot

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has secured its Premier League survival by recovering from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the penultimate match of the season. It looked like Everton’s fate would go down to the wire on Sunday after Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew scored in the first half for Palace. But Michael Keane started the comeback in the 54th, Richarlison leveled in the 75th and Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed Everton in front in the 85th to spark an invasion of the field by the home fans. The game resumed and Everton ensured its stay in the top division will extend to 69 years.