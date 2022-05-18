Milwaukee police request media evidence from downtown shootings as leaders emphasize citywide curfew

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — In a press conference Tuesday, city leaders announced enhanced enforcement of a citywide curfew.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the curfew is meant to keep children under the age of 17 off the streets.

On weekdays, the curfew starts at 10 p.m. On weekends, it begins at 11 p.m.

“These are your children,” said Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. “They are our community’s children, but in the end, they are your children.”

Milwaukee police are also requesting the public’s help in obtaining any electronic media that may assist in the investigation of events leading up to, during and immediately after multiple shootings that took place in downtown Milwaukee Friday, May 13.

Several people were wounded, and 11 people were arrested in connection to the shootings.

Law enforcement is asking for any media collected before, during and after the shootings that occurred near N. Dr. MLK Jr. Drive and Highland Avenue and Water Street and Highland Avenue between the hours of 9:10 p.m. and 11:09 p.m.

They describe “media” as any video, photos, social media posts or any other type of electronic media of the event.

MPD and the FBI are accepting tips and digital media depicting the shootings on Water Street to help identify those responsible.

