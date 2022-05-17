Jerry Bruckheimer addresses Johnny Depp’s future with ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, has reportedly had his say about Johnny Depp continuing to appear in the franchise.

Depp is currently suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post. In the piece, Heard described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp was not named in the article, he claims it cost him acting roles, including a potential appearance a sixth “Pirates” film.

The actor has portrayed Jack Sparrow in all five movies and Bruckheimer talked to The Times about whether Depp would return.

“Not at this point,” Bruckheimer said. “The future is yet to be decided.”

The producer confirmed that he is working on a sequel with a female lead.

“We’re talking to Margot Robbie,” he said. “We are developing two ‘Pirates’ scripts — one with her, one without.”

The last film was 2017’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

