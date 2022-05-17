Covid-19 remains a public health emergency in US, administration says

By Kaitlan Collins and Tami Luhby, CNN

The Biden administration is continuing the Covid-19 public health emergency declaration beyond July 15, two administration officials told CNN, as coronavirus cases are rising again across the US.

The administration has repeatedly said it would give states 60 days’ notice if it were ending the declaration, which would have been Monday. But the deadline passed without notification.

The declaration is now expected to be renewed for up to another 90 days.

The public health emergency declaration allows many Americans to obtain free Covid-19 testing, therapeutic treatment and vaccines. Also, Medicare has relaxed the rules governing telehealth so that many more seniors can access such services during the declaration. And states are not involuntarily disenrolling residents from Medicaid during the declaration, in exchange for receiving more generous federal matching funds.

A separate emergency declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of testing, treatments and vaccines. Its end date will be determined by the secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The administration is continuing the public health emergency as it seeks new funding from Congress for treatments and vaccines. On Tuesday, the administration announced that people can order a third round of free home Covid-19 tests from the federal government.

