This year, the Cannes Film Festival celebrates its 75th anniversary. It is one of the most glamorous events in the world with a red carpet that has been graced by many a style icon over the decades, from Brigitte Bardot to Princess Diana.

In front of a sea of cameras, fashion trends have been forged and fashion history made on the Cannes red carpet — such as when in 1991 Madonna walked in the now-renowned Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra, setting off the underwear as outerwear look for years to come — and wardrobe malfunctions are immortalized. In 1997, while attending the festival’s screening of sci-fi cult classic “The Fifth Element,” lead actress Milla Jovovich was reportedly sewn back into her beaded loincloth while still on the red carpet. Nothing is too big, like the bizarre biscuit tray dress of 2013, or too daring, like Eva Herzigova’s risque lace gown in 2008, for Cannes.

The spirit of the extravaganza has carried through to the present day, and there has been no shortage of show-stopping fashion moments. From Dame Helen Mirren debuting a bubblegum-pink pixie crop in 2019 to Bella Hadid’s sculptural necklace and couture ball gown by Schiaparelli in 2021, scroll for a definitive look back at the festival’s most memorable fashion moments.

Top image: Czech model Eva Herzigova at the 61st Cannes International Film Festival in 2008.

