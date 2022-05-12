Rebel Wilson is off the dating app and in a new relationship

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Rebel Wilson says she didn’t really date in her twenties as she was focused on making it in Hollywood.

But the 42-year-old is “now happily in a relationship.”

During an appearance on the podcast “U Up?” Wilson talked about the differences between dating in Australia and dating in the US. The “Senior Year” star said that in 2019, she did a “year of love” and went out with different people.

For awhile, she said, she was on the exclusive dating app Raya, which is used by many in Hollywood to meet perspective partners.

But she met her current love via a friend who set them up.

“He’d known both of us for at least five years each, and was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off’ and then we did,” she said.

Wilson said there was a comfort level in meeting someone through a mutual friend.

“That escalates things quicker because it’s from a trusted source,” she said. “So then you’re like, ‘Ok yeah I can trust this person that they are legit.’ They are who they say they are, which is something on the apps you don’t really know.”

Wilson didn’t identify who she is currently dating. Her new movie, “Senior Year,” is out Friday.

