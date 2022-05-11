Woman, 2-year-old found dead in apparent murder-suicide

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Authorities say a Las Vegas woman and her 2-year-old son were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday on Zzyzx Road near Baker, California.

According to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office, at approximately 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to Zzyzx Road, just east of the Interstate 15, where a ranger with the National Park Service had located a vehicle occupied by an unresponsive woman and child.

Upon arrival, according to the release, deputies determined that the woman and child were deceased.

Investigators learned that the woman, identified as Alma Molina, 46, and her son, Erik Villarreal, 2, had been reported missing from Las Vegas on Saturday.

The release states that evidence at the scene and from family members indicates that Molina fatally Villarreal and then committed suicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Cavender, Specialized Investigations Division, at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

