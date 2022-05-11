Tornado victims sleeping in SUV while awaiting financial assistance

By Paul Petitte

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — “Right now our living situation is we hope to make it through the night,” said Springdale tornado victim, Amanda Chaffin.

Chaffin and her husband were in their bedroom when the Springdale tornado destroyed their mobile home on March 30. They’ve been sleeping in their SUV for the past three weeks. Their six kids have been staying with local family members.

“Sometimes I have to wait to borrow money to pay for a hotel room,” Chaffin said. “I have showered at the neighbors for $10.”

Chaffin and her husband had no insurance. They applied for a Small Business Administration loan for property damage. They were denied due to bad credit.

“When we are working with disaster survivors we look for a spectrum of things,” said Rick Tillery with the SBA. “From their credit history to their assets, what they own, their income and it all comes into the picture to help to ensure they can repay the loan that they are taking out to rebuild the property.”

Chaffin is now waiting to hear back from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management in hopes of obtaining a grant. But it’s not making her life any easier today.

“We go to work, we pay our bills, we do what we are supposed to do and I feel there should be some kind of housing for people like us,” Chaffin said.

An ADEM official said it could take 10 to 21 days to hear back on their application. But so far, no one has been denied. Until Chaffin hears back, she said it will be another night in their makeshift bedroom.

