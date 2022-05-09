Dow tumbles again as tech wreck continues

By Nicole Goodkind, CNN Business

US stocks fell sharply Monday morning, extending last week’s losses, as traders’ anticipated a new load of bad news on inflation and earnings.

The Dow opened down about 400 points, or 1.4%. S&P 500 futures fell by 1.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost about 2%.

The 10-year Treasury note was trading at around 3.19%, its highest yield since late 2018.

The moves follow an incredibly volatile week on Wall Street. It marked the fifth straight week of losses for all three major US stock indexes.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told investors last Wednesday afternoon that future rate hikes larger than a half percentage point are “not something the [Fed] is actively considering,” leading to a bullish surge in markets. The major indexes all grew by around 3%, and the S&P 500 and Dow had their best days in nearly two years. By Thursday investors decided they weren’t so keen on the changes, worried about the increasing chances that the Fed plunges the economy into a recession. The Dow dropped 1,120 points, or 3.3%, the S&P 500 fell 3.7%. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 5.2%, marking its worst day since 2020.

“I’ve been in the markets for 25 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist for Quill Intelligence, a Wall Street and Federal Reserve research firm. “It’s violent not just volatile.”

The forward-thinking tech sector is particularly vulnerable to higher rates: investors expect tech companies to post electric growth, but inflation and higher interest payments will take a big bite out of those profits. Facebook parent company Meta Platforms fell by about 2.4% and Google owner Alphabet dropped by 2%.

Amazon, Apple and Netflix were each down more than 2%.

Data analytics company Palantir, meanwhile, fell 19% after reporting mixed quarterly earnings. Electric vehicle maker Rivian dropped by nearly 14% as the insider lockup period for selling the stock expires. Ford owns a 102-million share stake in the company and has lost money on the deal.

Mentions of ‘weak demand’ in earnings reports are now at their higher level since the second quarter of 2020, according to research by Bank of America analysts.

“Our guidance ratio, earnings revision ratio, and corporate sentiment reading all plummeted to the lowest since [the second quarter of 2020],” they wrote, “adding to recession concerns.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.