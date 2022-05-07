Dynamo’s Hadebe honors mom with career she helped launch

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Houston Dynamo defender Teenage Hadebe grew up in Zimbabwe. As a child, his mom bought him a soda as a treat. The cap of the soda had a code that won Hadebe a soccer ball. That ball launched a career that has sent him around the globe. But just as he was leaving Zimbabwe for an opportunity in South Africa, Hadebe’s mother suddenly died. Now he wears a T-shirt under his jersey for every game that reads “My Mother’s Blessings” in her honor.