Developer sues neighbors for $10 million

By Rebecca Cardenas

Click here for updates on this story

LA VERGNE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A land dispute in La Vergne turned ugly Friday after a developer filed suit against neighbors for $10 million.

The City of La Vergne passed a rezoning ordinance for the land, which neighbors challenged, citing they did so improperly.

“It’s quiet, and it’s safe. It’s a wonderful place to raise our son,” Sue Minor said of her home of 35 years. “It was the country,” her husband, Joe Minor, added. “Nice homes, lots of lands, space between the houses.”

When a developer became interested in the roughly 200-acre piece of land down the street, the Minors said they weren’t surprised.

“We never thought that it would be beautiful farmland forever.” Sue insisted. “We’ve been very, very lucky.”

But, what they initially thought was a plan for more housing, became a plan for commercial real-estate redevelopment.

“To be plopped down in this quiet country setting was inconceivable,” Sue said.

The city denies the passing of a rezoning ordinance and sent the following statement to News4:

”As far as the city is aware, all proper procedures were followed regarding this rezoning. Due to pending litigation on this rezoning, we are unable to comment further.”

City of La Vergne officials

After the rezoning challenge came to a $10 million lawsuit from BRS Development. Jason Hollemen, the attorney for the group of La Vergne neighbors named in that suit, said he’s never seen anything like it.

“They’ve been bullied, and $10 million has been sought against them simply for saying, we disagree,” Holleman said. “I’ve never seen a developer step in and sue a group of homeowners for exercising their constitutional rights.”

“Ten million dollars is a lot of money,” Sue said. “We’ve worked all our lives to be able to be retire here.” She said this fight had affected her husband’s health. “This has definitely had an effect on my Parkinson’s syndrome,” Joe said.

The fight, though, they said, isn’t over yet.

“Sue and I are just wanting to live out our time retired here in this beautiful countryside.”

Hollemen said he filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against the neighbor group. BRS Development declined to comment on this story. However, they did confirm a plan for residential housing for 571 residents and commercial retail, including possible grocery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.