Can the Suns make it back to the NBA Finals?

Suns take a 2-0 series lead - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Phoenix Suns are on a mission to make it back into the NBA Finals.

The Suns blew by the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter led by Devon Booker who finished with 30 points. Chris Paul had 28.

Deandre Ayton played 18 minutes in game two as a result of foul trouble.

The Suns outscored the Mavericks 40-26 in the fourth and it was too much for the Mavericks to handle.

As the postseason continues to unravel, many are starting to wonder if the Suns will make it to the finals this year.

Some fans still have a bitter taste from last year after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks. Other fans say the struggles against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round were signs of a team lacking championship contention.

But other fans see only black and orange. One fan explained the Sun's record speaks for itself.

“We were the best team in the regular season for a reason, you know we had injuries, everyone did, but we still managed the best record in the NBA," he said.

While fans can celebrate for now, as Chris Paul says, the competition is only heating up.

“We only won two games, we have more to go,” he said.

The Suns will now go to Dallas comfortably with a 2-0 series lead. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. PST.